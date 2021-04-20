Beenie Man To Be Sentenced May 14 After Pleads Guilty to DRM Charges

Beenie Man faces jail time or fine hen he appeared in court next month for sentencing in his DRM case.

Beenie Man flipped the not guilty verdict he provided in February and opted for a guilty one when he again stepped into the St. Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday, February 10. The dancehall legend was in court to address charges linked to breaches of the Disaster Risk Management and Noise Abatement Act on November 29, 2020.

Specifically, the entertainer has pleaded guilty to the DRM charges, while other charges linked to the Noise Abatement Act, which insinuated that the deejay did not attempt to secure a permit from the Superintendent for the Shrewbury district, were dropped by the court on Monday.

Beenie Man’s lawyer Roderick Gordon says that the artist did the honorable thing to plea guilty to the charge. The attorney is also satisfied with the Crown’s decision to withdraw the second charge.

As for his guilty plea, the entertainer will be heading to court on May 14th to receive his sentencing.

While speaking to The Gleaner after his courthouse proceedings on Monday, Beenie Man had this to say about his decision to not contest the matter any further. “Mi nuh wah nobody fi feel like mi above the law so we affi deal wid dat right and mek Jamaica feel safe and mek di people dem know dat we wid dem,” the deejay said.

Based on the recent amendment of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), Beenie Man could be steering down a monetary fine of up to JM$500,000.

The 47-year-old had a very troubled 2020, which included the death of his mom, as well as another run-in with the law on New Year’s Eve, which led to him being officially charged.