Rich The Kid & Jay Critch Checks In With Popcaan & Skillibeng In Jamaica For New Music

Rich The Kid and Jay Critch checks in with dancehall giants Popcaan and Skillibeng in Jamaica.

Rich The Kid and Jay Critch are the two latest international rappers to touch down on Jamaican soil. Their visit begs the question, “Is this just a vacation or are they up to some musical mischief?” While the answer to that question has not yet been given by the artists, the two are hanging out with Dancehall deejays Skillibeng and Popcaan, and that is enough evidence for fans to surmise there is an upcoming collab.

Last Friday, April 16, Rich The Kid posted a video on Instagram jamming to Skillibeng’s hit single “Crocodile Teeth,” and just a day after, the rapper posted pictures of himself and Skilli hanging out, captioned, “TOP SHOTTAS.”

The latest additions to the crew, Popcaan and Jay Critch, currently have fans on the tip of their seats, awaiting an official announcement of a new collab.

A video of the four artists chilling on an undisclosed balcony is currently circulating on social media, and the public was quick to point out Popcaan’s association with multiple international artists, painting him to be an ambassador for Jamaica’s entertainment industry.

Sources told Urban Islandz that the rappers discussed collaborations with the two dancehall hitmakers but it’s unclear if they actually went into the studio to record. Still, it’s clear that Rich The Kid and Jay Critch was having the time of their lives in Jamrock.

One person commented, “If you go to Jamaica and didn’t check in with Popcaan did you really even go to Jamaica”, another added “Popcaan- Ministry of Tourism”, and another expressed, “At this point, Popcaan is on the list of Things to do/ visit when in Jamaica. Get Devon House ice cream, visit Bob Marley Museum, take a picture with Popcaan…seems about right.”

Several international artists, including Stonebwoy, Quavo, Davido, and Drake, have documented their time with Popcaan following their visit to Jamaica.

The “Firm and Strong” deejay signed with Drake’s record label OVO Sound and Warner Records in 2018 and has collaborated with the Canadian rapper a number of times, with songs including “Twist And Turn,” “All I Need,” and “My Chargie.”

Popcaan has also collaborated with multiple other international artists, including Davido, Wale, Pusha T, Jamie XX, Gorillas, and Giggs.

While Skillibeng is still relatively new on the entertainment scene, after getting his breakthrough in late 2019, fans are expecting him to make the same big moves in the industry in the coming years.