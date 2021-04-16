Sean Paul, Masicka & Skillibeng Unleashed A Lyrical Avalanche In “Everest” Visual

Sean Paul, Masicka, and Skillibeng link up for a dark visual, “Everest.”

Sean Paul released possibly the greatest collaborative project in dancehall’s history approximately a month ago, and the music videos are now rolling through. The latest track from Live N’ Livin to be blessed with its video is the Masicka, Sean Paul, Skillibeng musical conglomerate titled “Everest.”

Sean Paul and his video director Kieran Khan keep things moving with short and energetic scenes. There is not much happening in the video aside from the trio doing their musical rounds by a fiery old-school microphone one would usually find at a boxing rink. Khan keeps things interesting by hugging each punchline with its own unique imagery. The mention of a dog calls for the appearance of a pitbull throughout the first few minutes, and the trend carries throughout the whole video.

The collaboration is one only the likes of Sean Paul and other entertainers with huge musical muscles could pull together. SP has been able to also bring forth out-of-the-box collaborations through Intence, Govana, Mutabaruka, Jesse Royal, among others.

Masicka’s appearance on the project was a definite one for Paul, who recently mounted numerous praises onto the Genasyde leader. While speaking to Anthony Miller, the Dutty Rock leader commented on Masicka’s ability to demolish just about any type of beat that is thrown at him.

“People like Masicka does it effortlessly. I rate him for dat, yuh understand? I have seen him go on a Trap-Dancehall type a track, an a seen him go on a Dancehall track an him sound very dope on di both a dem,” he said.

Eastsyde kingpin Skillibeng also rose to the expectations of his fans, delivering a telling verse, showing just what it means to be on top like Mount Everest.

You can check out the video below.