Lil Uzi Vert Announces He’s Leaving Twitter After Gifting JT His First Chain

Lil Uzi Vert announced that he’s taking a break from Twitter after gifting JT his first chain.

Lil Uzi Vert is in love, and he wants to show that love off. That definitely seems to be the message he sent recently when he bought girlfriend JT a diamond-encrusted chain earlier this week. She was also very proud of the gesture as she showed it off on her Instagram Story last night, April 14.

The impressive and glitzy piece of jewelry has a pendant with the cover art commemorating the rapper’s 2016 Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World project. The back of the pendant also includes a simple message from the Philidelphia native: “To: JT, Uzi’s first piece.”

JT was obviously impressed and took to Instagram to say, “This mean so much to me. Thank you, baby!” The Shade Room caught the moment and shared it on their Instagram page.

At first, the couple didn’t really share any details of their relationship, but it seems as they get closer, they want the world to know of their love. They’ve now been spotted together in public on multiple occasions. Some believe she’s even responsible for his new approach to music.

He began opening up about their love towards the end of March when he Tweeted: “I love JT so much that I will do anything for her she is the best feeling I ever had in my life thank you thank you thank you.”

In another Tweet, he said: “She got me making bangers.”

JT also seems to be enjoying their whirlwind romance, and it may be affecting her relationship somewhat with the group she co-founded, the City Girls. The group seems to be at odds, and Uzi even attempted to reach out to Yung Miami on Instagram Live, to try and get them to patch things up. However, that bid didn’t work. That IG Live session seemed to make things worse as Southside, who has a kid with Yung Miami, was angry with the comments made and told Uzi not to speak to her in that tone again.

“Ay, Uzi, don’t address none to my bitch, my n-**a. You handle your bitch, n-gga, you stay on your side. You got one more time to say something. I promise you I’mma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothing else, n-gga,” he said.

Lil Uzi Vert also told his followers on Twitter that he is going MIA. “I just wanna say thanks 2 everybody,” he tweeted on Friday before adding, “I’m out!”