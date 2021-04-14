Popcaan Takes a Fall Of His Dirt Bike While Shooting A Music Video

Popcaan escapes injury after taking a tumble off his motorcycle.

The Unruly Boss seemed to have had a minor accident last night on his dirt bike while doing a video shoot. The short clip, shared via his Instagram page, saw the deejay falling off the motorcycle while attempting to stunt. By all indications, Popcaan seems to have escaped any real damage done except to maybe his pride. Nevertheless, he shared the clip of the incident while having a good laugh about it.

Popcaan has certainly been busy over the past few months, dropping a plethora of hit singles and a few collaborations. A few days ago, the dancehall star was spotted hanging out with Quavo and Takeoff, who are in Jamaica to be a part of DJ Khaled’s 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled. Popcaan shared some photos of himself hanging out with the Migos rappers on his IG page. He also had a video of himself just hanging out smoking and having a vibe.

Popcaan has undoubtedly been doing well since signing to Drake’s OVO Records in 2019. The Unruly Boss has also been consistent with his supply of new music, making him one of those artists who are constantly visible on the airwaves. He recently got his first RIAA Gold certification for his feature on Jamie xx’s “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)”. Poppy is also one of the most sought-after artists from the island when it comes to international collaborations.

Popcaan is perhaps the only local artist that almost every overseas artist checks in with when they visit Jamaica. It shows his influence not only in Jamaica but among international acts like Dave East, Meek Mill, and Drake, who visited the island last year and received a warm welcome from Popcaan.

In the end, this clip will serve as a great promo for the upcoming music video.