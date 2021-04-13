Ziggy Marley Partners With Nordstrom & AppaMan For Kids Clothing Line

Ziggy Marley, who is the firstborn of late reggae legend Bob Marley is making another big move as he teams up with luxury store brand Nordstrom and children’s clothing creator AppaMan to design a new line of kids apparel.

In an announcement made on his Instagram account, Ziggy Marley says that the collab will drop on April 14, which will also feature a book reading and a special music performance.

“Gearing up for the #ziggymarley x @appaman x @nordstrom kids clothing collab launch in just two days ! join the boys and I wednesday april 14 3pm pacific for a special virtual kickoff here on IG where we’ll be reading from my ‘I Love You Too’ kids book and performing music from our #MoreFamilyTime album together. See you there #ziggymarley #appaman #nordstrom.”

The post was accompanied by a photograph of Ziggy and his three children who were wearing graphic t-shirts, which might probably be in the kids’ lineup.

Marley’s new book is said to be inspired by the song “I love you too”, which was birthed after an exchange with his daughter Judah when she was three years old, and it explores a theme that love has no boundary. The book was released simultaneously with Ziggy Marley’s album “Fly Rasta.”

This is the artist’s first book, but not his first dabble into the world of kids’ entertainment. In fact, Ziggy is the voice behind the song “Believe in Yourself”, the popular theme song for the hit kids show, Arthur.

In 2004, he was the voice actor behind the role of Ernie, the mischievous jellyfish in the Dreamworks’ animated smash movie Shark Tale. He has also been featured on several family and children’s shows, including the popular Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer, and in the 2009 “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” and “A Family Is a Family Is a Family: A Rosie O’Donnell Celebration” on HBO.

He also appeared at the Obama’s White House Easter Egg Roll celebration in 2009 with his mother, wife, and children. Ziggy is a six (6) times Grammy Award winner.