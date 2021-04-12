DMX Ex-Wife & Daughter Honors Late Rapper With Touching Tribute

Two of the people of knew DMX best, his ex-wife and one of his daughters, have both honored the late rap legend.

A number of celebrities have poured their hearts out in tribute following the untimely passing of rap legend Earl Simmons, known to the world as DMX. But more notably are the tributes from his own family members and loved ones. While his family had asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of the revolutionary artiste, Tasha Simmons, one of the rapper’s daughters, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this all feels,” she wrote. “My twin, I love you. there’s always been so many misconceptions about who the f*ck you were but that didn’t matter because I knew who the f*ck you were. Eternally greatful to have had you. I love you forever dad.”

DMX and his daughter shared a great relationship over the years. The ex-wife of DMX, Tashera Simmons, also took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute over the weekend.

She remembered the Ruff Ryders icon, who is the father of her four children, on her 50th birthday (April 10), describing him as her “mentor” and “best friend.”

Tashera posted a video montage capturing good moments between herself and DMX throughout her life. The video included their 1999 wedding photos, and in a voice-over, she expressed her feelings.

“Now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace and his journey, and his life lessons that was passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”

She also captioned the post, “I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband. I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart, for the opportunity while on this journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did. Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the women I am today.”

She added, “As I enter a new chapter in life, I don’t walk in it the same. Life is so fragile and special at the same time!”

The couple got divorced in 2014 after 15 years of marriage. DMX suffered a heart attack caused by a drug overdose on April 2. After a week in critical care at the hospital, his family announced his death on Friday, April 9. The legendary rapper was 50 years old.