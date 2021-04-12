DJ Khaled Lives His Best Life In Jamaica But Some Locals Questioned Gov Curfew

DJ Khaled is living his best life in Jamaica while promoting the island to his global audience, but some locals are questioning government curfew orders.

International music producer DJ Khaled has always had a serious love affair with Jamaica. So much so that he vacations here on a regular basis and is even now currently on the island working on his latest album slated for release sometime soon. DJ Khaled has always been quite vocal about his love for the island, and once he hits the shores, his fans and followers can expect posts from him detailing his trip. He has certainly become an ‘ambassador” of sorts when it comes to promoting Jamaica.

This trip is no different, as he hangs out at the spot he refers to as “Holy Mountain.” Khaled has been busy posting shots of his time on the island, which many have suspected will be featured in projects for the upcoming album. He has also been meeting up with quite a lot of top Jamaican recording artists, including Buju Banton, Capleton, Barrington Levy, and Bounty Killer. It’s safe to say his new album will definitely have a Jamaican flair to it.

Along with sharing photos of himself and the aforementioned artists, he has also been sharing videos and photos of himself. These have, of course, drawn the attention of the Jamaican populace. Many have praised him for always showing Jamaica in a positive light. Others have pointed out that Khaled seems to have been afforded the privilege of moving freely irrespective of the current curfew measures in place across the island.

He has been spotted with his team taking photos and videos on the beach and other popular areas, including rivers and waterfalls. One user noted: “So police run me a me yard cause me deh river buy nah run….u know what man nvm.”

The “We The Best” mogul also took some time to plug Jamaica soft drink brand Ting.

He is seen hanging out with what looks like lifeguards with a bottle of Ting in hand. In a very Jamaican-sounding voice, he says, “Some man a drink soda man like mi a drink Ting.”

Khaled’s next album will be his 12th studio album and will be titled “Khaled Khaled.” He has already gotten some big names from hip hop on the album, including Post Malone, H.E.R, and Migos. This trip to Jamaica seems to be a further addition to what is expected to be another hit album for him. What are your thoughts on Khaled being given “leeway” to hang out at the beaches and rivers during the all-island curfew?