Kodak Black Shares He Misses NBA YoungBoy & Wants Them To Do A Collab

Despite having once been close friends, Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy have been steadily dissing each other online since 2020. It’s not clear what caused their bond to fall apart, but Kodak seems to be taking the high road in multiple instances lately, including when it comes to his beef with NBA.

Kodak Black was released from prison earlier this year following a pardon from former President Trump, and it appears that his experience with incarceration helped him to see some situations in a new light. Following Youngboy Never Broke Again’s arrest last month, Black responded to followers online asking if he was happy to hear the news.

“Nah, I ain’t happy YB went to jail,” he replied during an Instagram Live session. “F*ck I’m happy he went to jail for? That was my lil bruh at one point. The f*ck I’m happy for? We street n***as, that could be anybody.”

Not only does Kodak clearly not wish jail on anybody following his own time spent behind bars, but he also seems ready to consider NBA a friend again. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Kodak took his sentiments a step further in a more recent IG Live video during which he admits that he misses his old friend.

“Free that boy!” Kodak says while cozily wrapped up in a blanket. “I miss that boy, I can’t even lie about that one. I can’t even lie about that one, ya heard?”

Many fans hope that this change of heart means a collaboration between the two rappers might be in the cards in the near future, but for now, NBA remains in jail. He was arrested by federal authorities in Los Angeles due to an outstanding warrant and may have increased his sentence by feeling from officers when they attempted to pull him over. Only time will tell when these two friends can be reunited to finally reconcile their beef in person.