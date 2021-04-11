Black Rob Released From Hospital, Fans Remain Concern After DMX Tribute

Black Rob is out the hospital but fan remain concerned.

As people around the world mourned the loss of legendary rapper DMX, tributes continuously poured in. One of those tributes came from former Bad Boy rapper Black Rob, but he sent his greetings from a hospital bed which immediately had fans worried about his health. It seems he is on the mend, as Mark Curry took to Instagram yesterday to let fans know that Rob has been discharged.

Curry was very thankful for the outpouring of love and support that Rob received after he was seen lying on a hospital bed. “It’s overwhelming to how many people care about our legends but he just got discharged from the hospital. This is something that Rob’s been going through so I don’t know who put it out there like whatever it may be,” he explained. He added: ‘He’s good but we gon’ talk later on today.”

In the clip which was posted by DJ Self on Instagram yesterday, April 10, when Rob is asked about how he felt to learn of DMX‘s passing, he responded: “Pain is crazy, man, It’s helping me out though. It’s making me realize I gotta lot to go on. I gotta lot to go on, man. I feel for everything about X. X, one love, man. Big love to X, man. That’s all, man.”

DJ Self added in the caption, “Let keep our prayers up Black Rob !!! Get well man Please people out there take care of yourself BR was one of the greats Had NY on his back like Whoa!”

Following the outpouring of concern from fans, Black Rob also shared a post thanking everyone for their support. “Don’t always believe what the media post with out true context! Cats always wants to spread negativity for a come up,” he posted.

Not too long after his condition was made public, it was revealed that he also doesn’t currently have a home and that he’s suffered four strokes.

“I don’t got no house to live in except probably, man, an apartment, man, me and my man be trying to get together,” on a video that surfaced on the internet. He goes on to give some details about his condition and the fact that he suffers from pains on the side of his body.

Mike Zombie took up himself to try and get Rob the help he needs by creating a GoFundMe page to help the rapper get back on his feet. The rapper, who is best known for his 2000 single “Whoa,” has said in the past that he suffers high blood pressure. In 2015, the 52-year-old explained his situation while being interviewed on Sway In The Morning.

“It ain’t no drugs. Lately, I had high blood pressure. Being that I have that, that takes a lot out of a brother. Going on tour, you don’t even know. This is a real serious… I had a stroke. Yea, I had a stroke… and ummm, I got over that. It’s been high blood pressure and trying to stay on top of this thing,” he said at that time.