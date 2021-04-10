Quavo Checks In With Popcaan In Jamaica While Escaping Saweetie Drama Stateside

Migos rapper Quavo and Popcaan have linked up in Jamaica, causing fans to speculate that the two might be up to musical mischief.

As customary these days, almost every overseas artists touching down in Jamaica checks in with the Unruly Boss. A video posted by Quavo showed the two artists hanging out. The Migos rapper is seen shirtless and wearing some three-quarter pants, while Popcaan is stylish with an orange graphic t-shirt and chambray button-down shirt with his jewelry. Offset and Takeoff were not in the clip but were probably somewhere close hanging out.

“What we doing?” Quavo asks in the video, to which Popcaan responds, “Vroom, Outside.”

This might be a good move for the Atlanta rapper to escape some bad press recently regarding his ex-girlfriend Saweetie happening Stateside. Urban Islandz reported on a leaked song snippet of Quavo rapping about taking back the Bentley he gifted Saweetie in December as a Christmas present. The ex-couple was also forced to issue statements addressing a leaked video of an altercation between them from last year in Los Angeles. Despite it triggering a police investigation, both said the incident was unfortunate, and they’ve already moved past it.

Quavo also shared some photos of himself on the beach in Jamaica on his IG. “Water Ya Feet Baby Don’t Bring Ya Own Sand To The Beach,” he wrote.

Migos, H.E.R., and DJ Khaled working on music in Jamaica

A number of international high-profile hip hop and R&B stars are on the island with DJ Khaled. Among them the Migos rappers who are in Jamaica to finish up an album produced by DJ Khaled. The album “Khaled Khaled” is said to be 98% finished.

In a video he shared of himself driving around the Sandals-owned Villario Chico property, DJ Khaled said, “This is where Im finishing up the album, we’ll get close to finishing it up before I go back home and put the final touches to it.”

Khaled also shared videos on his Instagram story where he is seen drinking water from a coconut while sitting on a raft as the film crew shot scenes. He also shared Stories of his film crew setting up in the world-famous Green Grotto caves, no doubt as part of the music videos he is creating.

The caves are special to Jamaica, having been historically known to be the home of Jamaica’s first inhabitants, the Tainos. It also featured in one of the famous James Bond movies- Dr. No.

In the video, he said it is “a seven day shoot,” as he thanked his film crew for their hard work. “That album coming ‘Khaled Khaled’, it’s a movie,” Khaled said.