DMX Complete An Entire Album Of Work Before Death

DMX recorded an entire album of new music before his death.

The hip hop world is still in shock after the sudden loss of DMX, a legend in the rap game and arguably one of the best to ever grab the mic. Although DMX’s death will be felt among fans and music industry friends for many years to come, a forthcoming project by the Ruff Ryders alum has been confirmed by his friend and collaborator, Darrin “Dee” Dean.

During an interview with Fox 5 New York, Dean revealed that he and X spent the early part of 2020 working on a new album in Nashville following a road trip in an RV. Dee was not afraid to set expectations high for the project, saying, “It’s sad that he’s not gonna be here, but the music…This album right here is special. Like you probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did right now.”

From a public perspective, DMX seemed to be doing well in recent months. His manager, Craig Brodhead, and producer Swizz Beatz had both gone on record to report that DMX was healthy, motivated, and looking forward to the next chapter of his career. Speaking on the unreleased project, Brodhead said, “He was excited about it. He couldn’t wait to promote it and get out there with the music.”

The project was to be DMX’s first release following a new deal with Def Jam signed in 2019. The excitement surrounding the album was already heightened when X namedropped several of his recent collaborators during one of his final interviews, including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Usher, and the late Pop Smoke.

DMX reminded the world what he was made of in July of last year when he went head-to-head and hit for hit with fellow rap icon Snoop Dogg on Verzuz, the incredibly popular music platform that stirred up nostalgia in millions of hip hop and R&B fans throughout the pandemic. Hearing X’s extensive catalog of hits hyped-up fans in anticipation of new music, and although DMX has tragically joined the ranks of talented rappers taken far too soon, he left us with the gift of a final album.

Additionally, X was reportedly working on a show about fatherhood in which he planned to introduce his kids to each other for the first time, and an HBO documentary featuring the rapper is said to have finished filming before his death. DMX passed away on Friday at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack.