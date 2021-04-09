Popcaan Is A “Survivor” In New Visual Reflecting On His Journey

Popcaan drops off “Survivor” visual.

The Unruly Boss teams up with Terror Family Production and Tower Music Group for a brand new song and video titled “Survivor.” Popcaan sends his appreciations to the heavens for the life he is now able to live. The deejay has been singing about the change in his lifestyle since his hit single “Dream,” and “Survivor” feels very much like a continuation of that single. Popcaan has been providing similar tracks all throughout 2021, kicking things off with “Relevant.”

Shots from the first scene of the video for “Survivor” include the Terror Family Production team in full force.

“Roughest and the toughest times we been through this/Bramma used to tell me say we soon rich/ Wol it wid the family we don’t switch,” Popcaan sings. Popcaan shows just what it looks like to be living his dream with a handful of ladies, who all assist him in his golf course adventures. There is little golfing to be seen here, as the ladies show just how much they rate the “Only Man She Want Singer.”

The fun continues through the evening as Popcaan and crew hit up a local bar, as well as parading in the streets.

The St. Thomas native has come a long way, and he isn’t too shy to show it.