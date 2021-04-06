Bounty Killer Message To PM Andrew Holness: “I’m a entertainer not an educator”

Veteran dancehall artiste Bounty Killer is the latest artiste to come out swinging at the government of Jamaica after Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued a statement in parliament that alluded to dancehall music contributing to the high crime rate on the island.

During the sitting, the Prime Minister said, “In our music and our culture, in as much as you are free to reflect what is happening in the society, you also have a duty to place it in context.”

PM Holness added that while the Jamaican constitution protects free speach, recording artists still should used their free speach mindful that children are listening. In response to these statements, the “poor people governor” posted a short video clip where he started, “Wid all the state of emergency and SOE and all dese things,” Bounty Killer said. “It’s not a police problem. I told di government dis long ago. It’s a social dysfunctional problem, moral issue, self value.”

The artiste was referring to the recent measures put in place by the government in their bid to lower the nation’s crime rate. A very disgruntled Killer has had enough, as he bashes the government for not doing enough to put a stop to crime on the island.

Apart from the video, he also captioned the video clip: “Government and society go deal wid the problems unnu sh#$tsystem created I’m done talking about Jamaica’s plight and issues after 3 decades after all I’m an entertainer, not an educator.” He then went on to use the caption to lambast corrupt politicians, law enforcement officers, pastors, lawyers, and poor parenting, the lack of employment, poor educational system and mainstream media and social media for continuing to promulgate negative things including “pornography and violence.”

However, he feels they are not getting blamed for the ills in society, only himself and fellow entertainers. He then challenged his fans and followers with, “UNNU TAG WHO AND WHO NEED TO HEAR THIS PPL BU#$CLAATH.” The comment section became a hotbed, with many disagreeing with his stance and urging him to recognize that while the system is a mess, dancehall artists should also take some form of responsibility for the lyrics they spew out.

On the other hand, there were others who agreed that other factors play a major role in the crime monster. Bounty Killer has often been seen as someone who speaks out for the poorer class in society. Therefore, there is no surprise that Killer has given his opinion on this topic.

Through his Bounty Killer Foundation, he continues his philanthropic work with numerous donations across the island. In 2018 he donated a refrigerator and air conditioning unit along with paint to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital.