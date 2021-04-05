Eminem Calls DMX A “True Legend” As Rapper Remains In Vegetative State

Eminem shared his reaction to DMX news calling him a “true legend.”

DMX’s health scare over the weekend has been one of the most shocking and disheartening pieces of news for Hip-Hop fans across the globe. The rapper is considered a legend and inspiration for many rappers and fans. When the news broke that he was “vegetative state” following an overdose, celebrities and fans alike poured out their hearts and prayers for his recovery.

Another veteran in the game, Eminem, has reached out to the “What’s My Name” singer to offer up his prayers for a quick recovery. He reached out on Twitter where he posted, “Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong,”. He made the post last Saturday, April 3.

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

The two have worked together extensively over the years. In 1999, Eminem presented an award to DMX at the 1999 Source Awards, and they collaborated on the 2003 hit “Go To Sleep.” TMZ broke the news that DMX, real name Earl Simmons, suffered a drug overdose Friday night (April 2) and is currently at a hospital in White Plains, New York, where he remains in a critical condition, according to the latest reports.

It is widely known that rapper has had issues with drug abuse over the years. He cleaned up his act in 2019 after being serving a 12-month sentence for tax evasion. The last time he entered rehab back then, he did so voluntarily because he felt that he might be tempted to get back into the world of substance abuse. Following his last stint, he even made a return to the stage.

During a concert in Vegas, he stopped the show to tell fans, “When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s**t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.” Here’s hoping that the original Ruff Ryder will get back on his feet soon.