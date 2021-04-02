Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Offers $1 Million Cash For Chest Stolen In Jamaica

Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, has JM$1 million on the table for anyone who can return a chest stolen in Jamaica.

Dennis Graham is one of the most beloved celebrity fathers in the game who is both respected by fans and celebrities alike, so when he makes a plea like this one, everyone takes notice. Yesterday (April 1), Drake‘s dad took to his Instagram account to offer a sizeable cash prize for anyone who can return a stolen chest in Jamaica.

“We are offering a $1 Million jmd reward for anyone in possession of a chest taken from 9 Dacosta Drive, Ocho Rios St. Ann Jamaica,” Graham said. “We will not prosecute whoever returns it unopened. It does not contain anything of monetary value, Just sentimental value. Please email auntyflochest@gmail.com for drop off location and arrange of payment.”

It’s unclear if the stolen goods belong to him directly or someone close to him, but one thing he made very clear, it’s no April Fools joke. Which means he really wants the goods returned. One person in the comments wrote, “I [pray] that my aunts things are return.” This gave us a clue that the stolen items belong to a third party, and Dennis is using his platform and possibly money to help get them back.

Another thing you should also note is that the $1 million cash prize is in Jamaican dollars, which is roughly US$7000. Still, that’s a lot of cash to offer for the items return, so anyone who stole the chest or knew about it might be incentivized to return it for the cash. He also stressed that anyone who returns it will not be prosecuted.

Jamaica is currently on full lockdown due to the rising Covid cases on the island. But since the content of the chest doesn’t have any real monetary value, the cash incentive might entice the culprit to return it.

Dennis Graham isn’t just Drake’s father; he is also a celebrity in his own right. The 66-year-old is a Memphis-born musician who plays jazz, blues, and soul music. He was also a drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis and might be the one who introduced Drake to the world of music.

Get this, the elder Graham released his first solo single, “Kinda Crazy,” in 2017, and he got some rave reviews for the track. Of course, he didn’t pull in the numbers his son has been doing, but the reception to the single was quite impressive.