Snoop Dogg Announces 18th Studio Album “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites”

Snoop is getting ready to release his 18th studio album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites.

Few rappers can boast of the longevity in the genre that Snoop Dogg has been blessed with. After all, he’s been in the game for close to three decades and is still considered one of the most versatile in the business. It doesn’t seem he’s about to slow down any time soon either, as he recently announced that he’s releasing a new single from his upcoming album From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites later this week.

The “Gin N Juice” singer will add this album to his already impressive repertoire, which includes 17 studio albums, five collaborative albums, 16 compilation albums, three extended plays, 25 mixtapes, and 175 singles.

Earlier this month, Snoop Dogg released a single called “C.E.O.,” and all indications suggest that track may form part of the new album, which he announced yesterday, March 29. He used his various social media channels, including Instagram, to make the announcement. He said: “NEW SINGLE ALERT OFF NEW ALBUM “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites”: “Roaches In My Ashtray” new single + video dropping this Friday, April 2 • Pre-save LINK IN BIO.”

There’s one topic that fans can be sure that Snoop will touch on, and that’s his love of marijuana which he’s never been ashamed of and has always been happy to share. The single and its music video will drop this Friday, April 2.

There isn’t a lot of information about the album or what types of collaborations to expect but back in 2019. He managed to secure some star-power on his album, I Wanna Thank Me, which included the likes of Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa. He released that project after he officially received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Over 48,000 fans have already interacted with his Instagram post, showing that even after all these years, they are still excited to hear what the Tha Doggfather has to offer.