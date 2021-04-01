Romain Virgo Shares Billboard Plaque For No. 1 Album, Thank Fans

As reggae singer Romain Virgo celebrates receiving his Billboard plaque for his ‘Lovesick’ album, the artiste looks forward to sharing the story of his journey with his twin daughters in the future.

The “Melanin” singer posted a picture on Instagram holding his plaque with a wide smile, which he captioned,

“In a few years from now I will tell Emma and Raina that it took me 10 years, 2 EPs and 3 Albums before I got a #1 Debut on the Billboard Reggae Chart, in the year 2018. I have just 1 more to go before I start unleashing what the FUTURE OF MY MUSIC will look like.”

Romain Virgo went on to thank his fans and those who supported him on his musical journey.

“I appreciate everyone who have been here with me on this musical journey. Thank you for the continued love and support over the years… Nothing at all is taken for granted. 1 Love The work continues.”

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments section with hearty congratulations.

Reggae artiste Alaine commented, “Dis number fit yuh!!!! Congratulations superstar! You are such a BRIGHT LIGHT!!! Keep winning bro!!! We are cheering for you.”

Jamaican singer and 2018 U.K X Factor winner Dalton Harris added, “Congratulations bro. Just the start man and deservingly so…”

Reggae/ Dancehall artiste Wayne Marshall said, “All of us have been witness to your evolution as a artiste and as a person. The growth is awesome. Keep stepping bro.”

Virgo’s album ‘Lovesick’ was released by VP Records in 2018 and debuted at number one on the Billboard Reggae Album Chart. In the first week, the album, which compromises 16 tracks, sold 296 copies.

Songs such as “Sweet Lair”, a cover of Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” quickly rose in popularity. “In this together” also made its rounds when it was released, as the video captures the moment Virgo proposed to his wife, Elizabeth. The couple went on to start their family, producing beautiful twin girls who celebrated their first birthday two months ago.

Six months ago, Virgo released his single “Hero,” in which he declares, “Mi have a different hunger from mi youths dem born.”

Romain Virgo’s fans are now keeping a close eye on the father of two to see what other projects are on the horizon.