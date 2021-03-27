Cassie & Alex Fine Welcomes Second Baby Name Sunny Cinco Fine

American singer Cassie has welcomed a new addition to her growing family.

Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, made the announcement on social media earlier today. Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Elizabeth Ventura Fine, posted several photos featuring herself and her family and their new bundle of joy. In the caption, she wrote: “On Monday March 22, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”

The newborn joins her big sister Frankie Stone who turned one last year in December. Her husband and personal trainer, Alex, also posted three photos with himself and “The fine girls.”

In a separate post, the 27-year-old father wrote a heartfelt letter to his daughters.

“Frankie Stone Fine & Sunny Cinco Fine. I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love. I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong. That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing. I’m so happy you two are so close on age like myself and my brothers because you will quickly learn that iron sharpens iron and you two will make each other better,” he wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “I hope you read this when you go to your prom, graduation, when you’re married with your own families (I have to approve of course), and even when I’m gone (not for 100 more years don’t worry) to understand how much my heart is filled with joy, pride, and love for my 3 girls. I am happy you chose me as your Da.”

The comment section flooded with congratulations and hearts, including love from Cassie, who no doubt was brought to tears when she read his touching words.

The relationship between Cassie and Alex was confirmed in back 2018, and the couple tied the knot one year later in Malibu, after only two weeks of engagement. In December 2019, the couple welcomed their first child and announced their second a few days after Frankie’s birthday.

The comments rolled in, “Diddy held this girl back for years,” one user noted while another added, “She found her peace and happiness after the storm.”

One fan further expressed, “D*mn, be forgetting she escaped Diddy’s dungeon,” and another stated, “She wasted no time after her time was wasted, she got herself a beautiful loving family.”

Cassie and hip-hop mogul, Diddy, were in a relationship for over 10 years. Diddy was adamant that he was not interested in marriage, and in October 2018, the beloved couple announced that their relationship had ended several months before. While her relationship with Diddy was seen as promising and many fans were heartbroken and surprised that the two had split, fans have also welcomed her new union, her new glow, and her new family.

Much like Ciara, who fans have applauded for upgrading after her relationship with Future ended, fans also cheer for the wholesome and happy energy emanating from the Fines. Congratulations to Cassie and Alex on their bouncing baby girl!