Tommy Lee Sparta’s “Elegante” Debuts No. 2 On USA iTunes Reggae Chart

Tommy Lee Sparta’s “Elegante” has debuted No. 2 for the first time on the iTunes Top 100 Reggae Songs list, the highest achievement for the artiste career.

The song, which features Jah Fabio and Cashan, is produced by Contractor Music and boss Lady Muzik which originally targeted the Latin market. According to Jamaican-based Contractor Music CE Sean Edwards, the song was released on March 26th on all digital platforms. He said that the achievement is one he expected but is still elated by the song’s success.

“It feels good to wake up and see Elegante which debuted today on the USA Itunes Reggae Chart at No. 2 which features Mexican rising star Jah Fabio and local dancehall sensation Cashan,” he said.

He added, “it’s the highest he’s ever Tommy Lee Sparta has premiered on the iTunes chart and it’s the highest he has ever been on it, so it’s a good feeling.”

Tommy Lee Sparta was sentenced this week to three years in jail after pleading guilty to illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. Many raised eyebrows at the low sentencing since gun offenses typically attract a 10-15 year sentence according to the sentencing guidelines for the gun court. However, his Attorney Donahue Martin told reporters that the court took a few mitigating factors into consideration to the credit of the artiste, which included his plea at the first date he appeared before the judge and his time as he awaited trial.

In spite of his demise, Edwards says the achievement is a good one for Tommy Lee Sparta. “this shows that music cannot be incarcerated. You can lock up the person but you can’t lock up the person. The music is free can go around corners, can penetrate walls and is powerful,” he said.

He added that Latin fans have helped to push the song up. The artiste, even though behind bars, intends to capitalize on his musical success with more music and merchandising deals, Edwards says.