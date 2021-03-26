Intence Drops “Public Enemy No. 1” Mixtape Feat. Govana, Jah Cure & I Waata

Intence drops off his new mixtape, Public Enemy No. 1.

The project comes through with a comfortable 14 songs with features from Govana, Jah Cure, and I waata. Earlier today the “Dream Life” and “Yeng” deejay posted an album art with the tracklist captioned, “PUBLIC ENEMY NO. 1 MIXTAPE WILL BE OUT AT 12:00 AM LATA, STAY TUNED!”

The tracklist includes the introduction, “Yah now,” “All Dat,” “Believe” “Public Enemy No 1” which features Govana, “Climb,” “Understanding,” “Winning Streak,” “Die Rich” which features Jah Cure, “Jump Start,” “Hurt,” “Statement” which features Iwaata, “Nutn” and “Talk Bout.”

Fans flooded the comments section with fire emojis as they expressed their excitement that the debut project from Intence will finally be released. The album was initially set to be released on the 6th of this month. Intence previously revealed that the album would have 13 tracks including the introduction, and as it turns out, some of the songs are now missing from his recent post, and new ones have been added.

The songs “Climb,” “Die Rich” and “Hurt” appear to be on the updated mixtape, but were not seen on the tracklist released in February. However, “MBappe” and “Pride,” which it would seem fans were waiting for are now missing.

There are high hopes and optimism for the artiste’s new project. Intence had managed to emerge from the darkness of last year, keeping his fans intrigued with his unique sound, flow, and videos. His songs have led him to trending spots on YouTube numerous times.

The video for “Public Enemy No. 1” featuring Govana was released last week and has since racked up over 870,000 views, 50,000 likes, and almost 5000 comments. The song is currently trending at number one, while Govana’s “Big Dreams” released, yesterday, trends at number 5.

The song has so far received many positive comments, as it surrounds the theme of perseverance and determination despite the struggles one may face.

The hit line from the song “Public Enemy number one, a hate ago make yuh great” is repeated in the comments with others also offering words of encouragement to the artistes.