San Diego Rapper OG YD Reportedly Shot And Killed On Highway

Violence has claimed yet another rapper as, sadly, OG YD was shot and killed over the weekend. The news was made public by ABC10 News San Diego, which stated that one person was killed and another person injured when someone opened fire on Interstate 805 early on the morning of March 20.

The shooting occurred around 2.20 am according to the California Highway Patrol, who also stated that it happened along the southbound I-805 north of Imperial Avenue. As has become commonplace with these types of incidents, disturbing videos emerged showing some officers trying to resuscitate the rapper as he lies motionless next to his white Dodge Charger. In even more disturbing footage, a female who appeared to be a passenger of the car at the time of the shooting can be heard screaming and crying uncontrollably as officers try to help her process the incident.

Another man can be seen with blood on his clothes, also looking like he was having a difficult time coming to terms with what had happened. Paramedics can also be heard expressing concern as they declared that “his blood pressure isn’t coming up.” He was later confirmed dead at a hospital in the area. While violence has plagued the rap world for a long time, there seems to be an upsurge once again in violent crimes and shootings.

Last year King Von was shot and killed outside of a club in Atlanta, and just four months ago, rapper Mo3 was gunned down on a Dallas freeway. Just earlier this month, Houston rapper Chucky Trill was also gunned down on an Atlanta highway. OG YD, a Sandiego native, was in the beginning stages of a promising career and had become popular after the track “Came From Nothing.” There are no suspects in the case as yet.