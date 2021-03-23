Ebro Responds To Saweetie Saying She Had PTSD After Hot 97 Interview

Saweetie says she had PTSD after a radio host called her freestyling “basic” during a critique of her lyrical talent. While Saweetie is very soft on the eyes and has a glowing personality, even someone as strong as her can be affected by criticisms.

During her interview, she revealed that in 2018 a radio host called her freestyle skills “basic,” and she said it affected her confidence to the point that she developed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. She says that was the beginning of self-doubt. “It was a really dark point in my life,” she said. “I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Girl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I had PTSD from that,” she said in an interview for Cosmopolitan’s April cover interview.

According to Saweetie, she was not prepared for the trimmings that came with success, and after ‘Icy Girl’ took off, she was “suddenly thrown into” because of the song’s success. This led to a barrage of media attention, interviews, performances, and appearances as she grew popular. She says everything about her came under scrutiny- her rapping and her dancing.

“I’m really grateful for my start,” she says. “Because the mistakes, the struggle and the grind—it allows me to appreciate the rewards that come now because I know what it feels like to sleep in motels, to drive and do promo, to be stressed out.”

Saweetie has been slowly making her name known as a talented but underrated rapper, and in spite of the criticism, she says she’ll continue working and perfecting her craft.

“Some of us have it naturally. And some of us don’t… like me. And that’s okay because I know that as long as I work hard, I’ll become one of the best,” she said.

The full profile of the interview with Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper, digs into whom the person is behind the rapper image from her Business Communications Degree from University of Southern California to make Forbes 30 under 30, she spills all the details about her early career and plans for the future.

Meanwhile, it seems that Saweetie’s comments have hit home for Ebro Darden, who was the one who had criticized her while on the 2018 Hot 97 Interview.

Fans were quick to call out Ebro on whether he had any thoughts on Saweetie now that she has made top moves starting out in 2017 to now. One fan asked, “R U changing ur show’s format!?”

Ebro responded, “No we just play fast food music… we know what most people want stop it.”

He added, “please don’t confuse success in the music business with being good at making music. Thanks.”

