Yung Bleu Breaks Down Why He Blocked Tory Lanez Collaboration, Halt Interviews

Yung Bleu is seeking to clarify why he pulled Tory Lanez’s “You’re Mines Still” remix down from YouTube.

The track has proven to be the young rapper’s most successful hit to date and has resulted in quite a few remixes and freestyles which included the one from Tory Lanez in February. Yung Bleu was not too pleased with how the remix by the Canadian hitmaker was brought about since Tory Lanez didn’t give him any credit.

“Remixes cool but show love ! Y’all ni***s weird!” Bleu said on social media when he blasted Lanez for his shady practices. “@torylanez I reached out to u on some let’s work sh*t. U never responded that’s cool ! Never gone get mad at that ! but u wanna remix my song and dnt even acknowledge a young n***a tryna come up. U rap n***as be on some hoe sh*t.”

During an interview with DJ Vlad, Yung was quizzed about the situation with Lanez. He did recount that he had reached out to him a few times in the past along with other persons from his team, but no one ever got back to them. He then said when he saw him making a remix of his song and did not even acknowledge him, he felt he at least had to say something about it.

Further on in the interview, Bleu clarified that it might have been something that slipped Lanez’s mind. “I don’t think he meant nothin’ by it, it just honestly slipped his mind,” explained Bleu. On the issue of having Lanez’s remix taken down, Bleu said he did text and say he could put it back up but never did.

The two are now on better terms after they hit the studio together after airing out their differences. Clearly, the issue may have been blown a bit more out of proportion than it was originally intended. Vlad attempted to extract information out of Bleu about Lanez and Meghan Thee Stallion’s situation. However, the rapper was tightlipped and only had this to say: “I ain’t a judge, so I can’t even say my take. I had so many crazy drunk nights, I can’t even know what happened that night. I can’t really say.”

Yung Bleu later says he is done doing interviews at least temporarily because he feels like the headlines are misleading. “I’m done with interviews for a while the captions be so misleading,” he tweeted. Bleu later added in relation to some comments about YK Osiris, “that my lil bradda I can talk about him.”

