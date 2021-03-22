Verzuz Next Lineup Announced With Some Planned Rematches

Verzuz is teasing a legendary clash which will see the Isley Brothers take on the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, along with a Method Man and Redman match and a mystery re-match they say will be announced in the future.

The announcement was made after the epic showdown on Saturday night between the Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah take place. The Verzuz features guest appearances from Cappadonna, Masta Killa, and Inspectah Deck. There was great reception of the anticipated episode by fans and viewers who reveled in the music of yesteryear.

Verzuz, which was started by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and became a popular form of entertainment following the closing down of the entertainment industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, recently sold the franchise to Thriller Network. Now, the clashes are coming the way of fans, as announced by the Instagram page of the franchise, which teased a line-up that includes a mother’s day special as well as a ladies night clash.

“We’re just getting started. We got so much on the way and can’t wait to reveal the rest, but for now… The Isley Brothers vs Earth, Wind & Fire | April 4th Redman vs Method Man | “How High” 4/20 Special Watch on [Verzuz TV] or [Triller]. Try to guess the other ones!!” the network said.

Fans took to the internet to guess the upcoming matches as they mused who would make a good match and named match-ups like Eve vs. Lil Kim and Lil Kim vs. Foxy Brown.

Other guesses included Teddy Riley v Babyface for the Re-match, Pharrell v. Missy Elliott, and Silk V Jodeci for Ladies Night.