No More Grill, 21 Savage Gets Female Fans Attention With Pearly White Teeth

21 Savage becomes the latest rapper to ditch the grills for some pearly white teeth.

Another rapper has removed his signature grills to reveal his bright smile. On the weekend, 21 Savage showed fans that he parted ways will the grills they have come to know and love. The “Bank Account” rapper posted photos of himself dressed in a blue Prada suit and a cap. The look he brandished on Instagram was signature drip minus his golden veneers, which fans could not help but notice.

“Ni*** happy man,” 21 wrote in his caption, followed by a flurry of grinning emojis. “New teeth new you,” replied Black Mayo in the comment section below the photo dump.

From the over 1.4 million likes he received, it’s safe to say Savage’s fans are loving the new look. The Atlanta-based rapper’s removal followed that of Plies, who held a small service when he buried his symbolic gold teeth.

21 Savage was recently featured in a campaign for Louis Vuitton’s summer men’s capsule collection, where he modeled a variety of designs by creative director Virgil Abloh. The collection, which was reportedly inspired by the California art and skater culture, saw 21 stripping down in shorts, tanks, and other Cali-wear. Fans were already accustomed to the rapper letting his legs do the talking, as weeks ago, he shared a video of himself sporting some pretty nifty shorts, button-downs, and shades while on vacation. There is no doubt that his fresh 32s will also bolster his credit ‘A Lot,’ especially with other corporate brands and the ladies, of course.

21 Savage has been actively involved in music since 2014 and is a two-time Grammy nominee. His sophomore album in 2018, I Am >I Was, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. What do you think of his new look?