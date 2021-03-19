Mystikal Says NBA YoungBoy Is His Favorite Artist Right Now

Mystikal says NBA Youngboy is among his top 3 favorite artists out right now.

Mystikal has had a rough couple of years. He has served six years in prison, was cleared of rape charges, and even found his own sister murdered in their home. While all this turmoil was taking place in his life, he was still able to continue his musical career and keep dropping hit tracks.

He did an interview recently with VladTV, where he did a thorough walk-through of his experiences over the past few years. During the interview, he mentioned Boosie Badazz and Lil Wayne as two of his all-time favorite artists. He also revealed that NBA YoungBoy was now the artiste he considered his favorite along with Lil Baby and DaBaby.

He made mention of NBA YoungBoy’s frequent legal troubles and said it “goes hand in hand.” He then issued a direct message to the young rapper. “YoungBoy, just always remember dude, you can always take refuge and take shelter in your music. That’s what he does. That why when it come out, that’s why we feel his music like that because he wear it on his sleeve.”

NBA Youngboy has faced a slew of legal issues, including being investigated by the federal authorities, and last October, he was even accused of assault. He was arrested at one point while shooting a music video. Mystikal, who is originally from New Orleans, is a rapper, actor, and songwriter. His first album “Mystikal” was released in 1994. He has done six studio albums to date, with his last album, “Tarantula,” released in 2001. In December 2020, he was cleared of rape and kidnapping charges stemming from an October 2016 incident.

He is best known for the track “Shake It Fast,” which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.