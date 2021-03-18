Protoje & Popcaan Recruits Pa Salieu For “Still Royal” The Royalty Remix

Protoje is dropping the remix to his and Popcaan’s “Like Royalty” today, with Pa Salieu calling it “Still Royal.”

When Protoje released his Popcaan-assisted track “Like Royalty,” it was an instant success. The original track appeared on the In.Digg.Nation leader’s 2020 album In Search Of Lost Time premiered in August and has accumulated over 5 million views on YouTube since.

On Thursday (March 18), Protoje announced a follow-up to the hit song called “Still Royal,” which is a remix to the original track that will feature British rapper Pa Salieu. The new release is slated to drop today at 3 pm. The producer behind the track, Toddla T, shared a preview on his Instagram earlier this week in a video of him and Pa Salieu rocking out to the track in the studio.

“Life intense, Aim fi di best, Diamond from di sands, Pree da crown on mi head, Life intense Aim fi di best Diamond from di sands, Pree da crown on mi head, Lord manna blessed, Blessed with strength,” Pa Salieu deejay.

Pa Salieu, a UK-based rapper/deejay from Coventry, popped on the scene at the top of 2020 with the release of his debut track “Frontline,” which has since accumulated over 4 million views on YouTube. It became the most played track on BBC 1Xtra last year. Protoje called the original track a classic and expressed how eager he was for the release.

“Today at 3 pm x 3 KINGS. The epicness of this song. Bless up to @pa_salieu for joining @popcaanmusic [Popcaan] and myself on this already classic song. @toddlat the architect who made it happen,” Protoje wrote in the caption that accompanied a photo of the cover art for the song. “Not even gonna wait till Friday to drop this. TODAY 3 pm!! Still Royal aka Like Royalty Remix.”

“Still Royal” was released on all streaming platforms at 3 pm Jamaica time and 8 pm UK time today.