Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Formally Charged With Murder Of Stepdad

Rae Sremmurd’s brother was formally charged for the murder of his stepdad.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi‘s brother, Michael Sullivan, is facing life in prison for allegedly killing the rap duo’s stepdad, who is his biological father. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Sullivan was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the murder of his father, Floyd Sullivan Jr., after the case went before a grand jury back in January, D.A. John Weddle confirmed.

Urban Islandz previously reported in January last year that Rae Sremmurd’s half brother was arrested in connection to their stepdad’s murder. Floyd Sullivan, 62, was shot and killed during an incident at their home in Mississippi. The Tupelo Police Department took the younger Sullivan in custody after arriving at the scene of the crime. Michael Sullivan, who was age 19 at the time of the murder, also underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

District Attorney John Weddle says Sullivan Jr. was shot once on January 6, 2020. At the time, the teenager was only detained as a person of interest and for psychiatric evaluation prior to being placed behind bars.

Rae Sremmurd’s mother, Bernadetta Walker, revealed last year that Michael suffers from Schizoaffective disorder and might be off his medications at the time of the shooting. It’s unclear how and if his mental health played a role in the murder and how it might’ve impacted the grand jury’s decision. Walker also shared a statement after the killing on her Instagram thanking everyone who reached out to support them.

“Thank you to everyone reaching out with positive thoughts and prayers… Obviously this is a very difficult time for our family,” she wrote. “We appreciate you.. we may not contact everyone individually but we see your messages and we love and thank you all! We’ll keep you updated.. and thank you for your respect for our privacy at this time.”

Floyd Sullivan Jr. raised the Rae Sremmurd brothers, so they were pretty close. So far, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi haven’t said much about the tragic incident except for when Lee honored his stepdad on social media when he shared several broken heart emojis on Twitter the day after the murder.