Drakeo The Ruler Claims He’s The Best Rapper In California & Snoop Dogg Only Got Older Fans

Drakeo The Ruler says he is the best rapper out of California and claims that Snoop Dogg fans are all over 30 as well as drop his new visual, “Pow Right In The Kisser.”

Showboating has become commonplace in the rap industry, and the younger artists always try to grab headlines by proclaiming their superiority. The latest to take this route is 26-year-old Drakeo The Ruler, whose been on the scene for about six years now. According to Drakeo, he’s the best rapper in California at the moment. Following a social media outburst, he gave himself the crown. That means he thinks that he’s better than veteran Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

He was the focus of media last year following his acquittal of several serious charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. He first faced those charges in 2019 and once again in 2020. He was freed from prison in November 2020 and welcomed home to much fanfare.

He even blasted Drake during his social media tirade, even though the two recently released the successful single “Talk To Me.” He seems to be definitely calling out LA-based rappers as well. In one of the Tweets that he made earlier today, March 15, he said: “I AM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE TO EVER COME OUT OF CALIFORNIA AND ITS NOT UP FOR DEBATE !!! FUCC WHOEVER FEEL SOME TYPE OF WAY.”

I AM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE TO EVER COME OUT OF CALIFORNIA AND ITS NOT UP FOR DEBATE !!! FUCC WHOEVER FEEL SOME TYPE OF WAY — Drakeo The Ruler??? (@IamMRMOSELY) March 15, 2021

He added: “F*CC WHOEVER FEEL SOME TYPE OF WAY. AINT NO N***A BEEN MORE INFLUENTIAL THAN MAN AND BEEN SUCESSFULL. I LITERALLY HAVE HUNDREDS IF NOT THOUSANDS OF N***AS TRYNA RAP LIKE ME.”

At another point, he tweeted: “THE NI*** THAT BEAT THE DEATH PENALTY THE N**** EVERYBODY WANA BE THE NI*** WIT 500k IN JEWERLY THE NI*** WIT THE ROLLS ROYCE DAWN AND THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY B**CH DONT EVER GET THIS S**T F***ED UP IM THE TRUTH AND YOUR JUST OSCAR !! B***H”

He wasn’t done there as the rapper appeared to be feeling himself. As a cherry on the top, he continued: “DONT CARE WHO YOU BRING UP OG RAPPER NEW SCHOOL RAPPER YOU CANT NAME ONE RAPPER THATS MORE INFLUENTIAL THAN ME IN CALIFORNIA.” When a fan questioned him about taking on Snoop, he quipped: “NO NAME ONE N***A age 14 to 28 THAT LISTENS TO SNOOP DOGG BRO.”

Take a look at some of what he had to say and how he responded to fans.

WHO DO I SOUND LIKE NIGGA !! YOU CANT NAME ONE RAPPER I SOUND LIKE NIGGA I WAS INFLUENCED BY OWN LIFE NIGGA EVERYTHING I RAP ABOUT I DUN DID NIGGA https://t.co/mmxDmcpNOw — Drakeo The Ruler??? (@IamMRMOSELY) March 15, 2021

I LITERALLY HAVE NIGGAS WHO WANA BE ME !! DRESS LIKE ME , TALK LIKE ME , ACT LIKE ME DO EVERYTHING I DO THIS IS NO NIGGA OUT OF CALIFORNIA WHO IS INFLUENTIAL AS ME AND AT MY AGE !! — Drakeo The Ruler??? (@IamMRMOSELY) March 15, 2021

YOU CAN PLAY 200 TO 500 SONGS OF LA ARTIST FROM 2017 TO NOW AND I BET YOU YOU CAN HEAR ME IN EVERY ONE OF EM !! — Drakeo The Ruler??? (@IamMRMOSELY) March 15, 2021

THE NIGGA THAT BEAT THE DEATH PENALTY THE NIGGA EVERYBODY WANA BE THE NIGGA WIT 500k IN JEWERLY THE NIGGA WIT THE ROLLS ROYCE DAWN AND THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY BITCH DONT EVER GET THIS SHIT FUCCED UP IM THE TRUTH AND YOUR JUST OSCAR !! BITCH https://t.co/asBXhX7iSZ — Drakeo The Ruler??? (@IamMRMOSELY) March 15, 2021

Watch Drakeo The Ruler’s new video “Pow Right In The Kisser” featuring Ketchy the Great