Beyoncé Honors Blue Ivy In Powerful Speech At The Grammys

Beyoncé created history on Sunday night at the 63rd Grammy Awards where she became the most decorated woman and artist in Grammy history, the same night her daughter also won her first Grammy at just nine years old, making her the second-youngest person to win a Grammy.

Beyoncé declined to perform at the Grammy’s this year in spite of being the most nominated artist this year with 9 nominations. At the end of the night, Queen Bey won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. That was the award that made her become the most awarded female artist at the Grammys with 28 lifetime wins.

Beyoncé, while accepting the award, marveled at the achievement which she says began as a little girl while also giving a special shout out to her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi, and son Sir Carter.

She acknowledged Blue Ivy’s win for her writing and other contributions to her and Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” which also won the Best Music Video category.

“Thank you guys so much,” Beyonce said as she made history. “I am so honored. I am so excited. Thank you guys. As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and Kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming.”

She added that “I’ve been working for my whole life, since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night.”

“Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommys. Y’all are my babies. And I’m so proud of y’all,” she ended as she thanked her family and her husband and rapper Jay-Z, who made a surprise Grammy appearance with her.

Beyoncé’s nominations for this year’s Grammys included “Black Parade” which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Queen Bey’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage,” picked up a nomination for Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Her album Black Is King was also nominated for Best Music Film.