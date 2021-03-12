Gwen Stefani Drops Infectious “Slow Clap” Reggae Inspired Song Off New Album

Gwen Stefani returns to the airwaves with a groovy new reggae joint, “Slow Clap.”

The No Doubt singer never disappoints when it comes to ear-grabbing joints, and her signature vocals and infectious vibe are almost always recognizable once the beat drops. As she gets ready to release her forthcoming full-length album, the pop star gives us another taste of what’s to come on her next body of work.

“Slow Clap” is the follow-up single to her 2020 joint, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” released back in December as the lead single off her 5th album. The newly released single, Luke Niccoli, who also worked with Stefani on her previous release. Ross Golan is credited as a co-writer of the song.

“Let me hear you get loud like surround sound. Clap clap, walk into the room like a boss. Slow clap, putting on a little extra sauce,” she sings over a hip hop and reggae fused beat while she celebrates rising from an underdog to being on top of the world.

Prior to her 2020 release, the three-time Grammy winner had not released a solo single since 2016, when she delivered her This Is What the Truth Feels Like EP. Last year she also released three singles with Blake Shelton.