Fat Joe Recalls Recording Tupac Diss Records With Notorious B.I.G.

Fat Joe says he used to record Tupac diss tracks with The Notorious B.I.G, aka Biggie Smalls.

It’s been over two decades since two of the greatest rappers to ever grace the genre have passed away. Earlier this week, March 6, marked 24 years since one of them, Biggie Smalls, passed away. At the time of his passing, he and colossal rapper Tupac Shakur were at war. Now comes news that Fat Joe and Biggie had already allegedly started recording an album together. The focus of that album, as could be expected, were diss tracks aimed at Tupac.

Fat Joe made the revelation while speaking to Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland on his Instagram Live show yesterday, March 10. The show was celebrating the life of the influential New York rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace. He shared that they had spent hours in the studio working on the diss tracks, but they never got the green light following The Notorious B.I.G.’s unfortunate death.

“You know I say stuff, Tim, and they always say I lie or I say too much. You know I worked on an album with Biggie? We cut about five songs together. He was like, ‘You the Latino don, I’m the Black don,” he said.

He added that he had witnesses to the project that they were working on and talked about the enormous effort that they were putting into the rhymes.

“And we was in that studio going crazy. It’s verified by Puff Daddy and everybody. I’ma keep it real – at the time, we were dissing Tupac a lot and all that and so that should have never seen the light of day. Which is respectfully so, because you know they both passed on. But yeah, I worked with the B.I.G. for real,” he added.

Swizz and Timbaland are still flying high following their sale of Verzuz to the Triller Network. Not too long ago, Swizz Beatz revealed that he would relish the opportunity to put the two renowned rappers’ catalogs against one another on a different version of Verzuz. It’s something that fans supported with much fervour. At the time, Swizz was speaking with ESPN’s Jalen And Jacoby. With their latest acquisition, a battle like this might very well be in the works.