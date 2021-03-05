Reggae Singer George Nooks Encourages Fellow Artists With Pending Court Cases

Veteran Jamaican reggae singer George Nooks is encouraging all artists facing legal issues before the courts to “ride out the storm.” The entertainer made the comments following his own court case that came up for mention on Thursday, March 4.

George Nooks is currently before the courts after he was charged with possession of cocaine and perverting the course of justice. He was charged in October 2020 following an incident that took place in April 2019. Urban Islandz previously reported that police conducting a narcotics operation approached the “God Is Standing By” crooner while he was on a plaza in the corporate area. On the approach of the police officers, it’s alleged he threw a bag containing a “white powdery” substance to the ground.

He was subsequently taken into custody, and reports further indicate that while he was being processed, he got possession of the bag and consumed the contents. He was subsequently charged by the Director of Public Prosecutions stemming from that incident. When he appeared in court on Thursday, he expressed optimism about his case, telling reporters, “I’m feeling great and looking forward to this being over.” The case was postponed for mention until July 27.

George Nooks has had previous run-ins with the law prior to his latest case. In May 2019, he was found not guilty of breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act stemming from another similar incident.

For this occasion, Nooks expressed, “Me nah watch dem, because all the time, God is good, and God is good all the time, (so) no trial is too difficult.”

Quada, another entertainer who was also due to have his case mentioned on Thursday, had his case put off until another date as well. He is facing charges of arson and murder. On hearing of his fellow entertainer’s plight, George Nooks commented, “a just so dem ting set.”

Meanwhile, as the artist is preparing to release his latest 14 track album later this year, he told reporters that the title had been changed a few times. He further added that when he finds an appropriate one that he seems suitable, he will make an official announcement for the release.

In closing, the entertainer had this motivational message to impart to fellow entertainers in similar compromising positions, “The artiste should ride out the storm … all the entertainers in these situations should not give up hope; all my brothers and sisters, ride out your storms,” he said.

We will keep you updated on any further developments in his case.