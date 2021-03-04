Kodak Black & Fiancee Mellow Rackz Expecting First Child

Kodak Black’s fiancee Mellow Rackz announces pregnancy with first child.

Kodak Black seems to be an expecting father as he shared his preferred names for a boy baby. Fans, though, are confused as to who the mother of the child is since Kodak is engaged to Florida rapper Mellow Rackz for less than three weeks. News reports suggest that the woman may not be Mellow after all but another woman. It’s been a little over two months since Kodak was released from jail after being pardoned by outgoing President Donald Trump, so the dates and days are quite shocking to fans who reacted to the news.

In the video, he can be seen eating an ice pop and saying that the baby’s mother does not agree with the names he has chosen. In the background, she could be heard saying the names he chose are ugly while suggesting a name of her own.

Kodak says, “she don’t like the name for prince…” to which the woman in the background says, “Prince no.

Kodak Black, however, says he likes the name Prince for the middle name “that’s not the name..his middle name Prince. We got King Khalid then Kiope ..so do yall like Kiope Prince Kapri? he asked his fans to help him choose a name.

The baby mother, on the other hand, suggested that the baby be called “Melly,” or should it be ‘Milli’? Which does sound like his fiancée Melly for Mellow Rackz. Kodak hilariously reacts by asking who?! “My homeboy name Milli… .it’s a K word,” he says. It sounds like he wants the baby to have a name beginning with K.

Nobody knows who the mystery woman is, but fans speculated that the baby was conceived soon after he returned from jail.

Meanwhile, the rapper seems to be in a rush to make up for lost times while in jail. He recently got engaged to Mellow Rackz and has made moves to restart his rap music journey. Earlier this week, he was successful in getting a judge to allow him to travel for work purposes, something his probation conditions previously disallowed.