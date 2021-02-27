Steve Harvey Says Michael B. Jordan Is The Right Man For Lori Harvey

Steve Harvey seems to approve of his daughter Lori Harvey’s new boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan but doesn’t think he’s worthy of one title.

In an interview, the fame comedian and Talk Show host said Lori’s boyfriend – the stunner and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan raised the bar impressively high even for himself. Jordan, who is also named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, has been dating Lori Harvey and has lavished her with fancy dates while declaring his love for his “turtle,” the pet name he gave her.

Lori Harvey, on the other hand, has a controversial dating history which internet bullies won’t let her forget. She became widely known for dating rapper Future, who is notorious for fathering many children with different children and even denying some while being accused of failing to support others.

After breaking up with Future, Harvey sparked rumors of dating Jordan. The relationship was confirmed with various photos captured of the two enjoying vacations and private dinners together.

Steve Harvey doesn’t seem to mind his daughter dating the Black Panther actor, but he does share his concern that Jordan’s lavish romantic gestures will need to be kept up.

“This kid, I like him man…” Steve said.

He also has words of caution for Michael B. Jordan in response to the interviewer asking about him renting out a romantically decorated aquarium for Lori for Valentine’s Day “Good Luck homie, because Valentine’s Day comes every year, I don’t know if you know how this works or not but I don’t know how you gon top that but good luck partner…it was really nice what he did, you know, I’m happy for him, he’s a great guy, I met his father and everything but that was a lot, I don’t know where he’ll go from here so maybe he’ll make Creed 4, 5, and 6.”

Meanwhile, Marjorie Harvey, Lori’s mother, also seems to approve of the relationship as she comments approvingly under her daughter’s posts each time she makes posts of the couple.