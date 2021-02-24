Tyga Steps Out On Date With New Girlfriend Camaryn Swanson

It’s official, Tyga has just introduced his new love interest to his fans.

On Monday, February 22, the rapper took to social media site Instagram where he posted photos of his new girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, and his son King Cairo. King Cairo is the son he shares with Blac Chyna. The happy couple, along with Tyga’s 8-year-old son, posed for photos as they enjoyed their date at Walt Disney World in Florida. Although they have kept things on the low, from all indications, they have now officially confirmed they are together. Tyga has in the past been romantically linked to beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Both Camaryn and Tyga shared photos of the day out via their Instagram pages which could mean that they have both decided that things are now serious and exclusive. The pictures all show them cozying up to each other. In one of his posts on Instagram, the “Taste” rapper wrote, “tyga x camaryn, y’ll’s ship? (even if you didn’t wouldn’t make a difference).”

Last month there were reports that he gave her a watch for her birthday, and that sparked a frenzy online as many fans are quite interested in the women that are the objects of his affection. Much more now that he has moved on from Kylie and is seemingly dating women his own age.

Camaryn is a social media influencer and a fashion designer. She has a large following on Instagram and Tik Tok. She is also a principal in Meaning of Mine, a lifestyle and fashion company that she runs along with her sister Elle.

Tyga has kept a low profile over the years after his previous relationships played out in the public eye. Let’s just hope that they continue to keep things low-key in the best interest of their longevity.