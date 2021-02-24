Popcaan Reacts To Ghanaian Dancehall Stars Shatta Wale & Samini Beefing: Chubble

Popcaan had the most hilarious reaction to Shatta Wale and Samini beefing on Twitter.

Two of Ghana’s top dancehall acts, Shatta Wale and Samini, recently drew a response from Popcaan after trading insults on Twitter. These two artists have been beefing for a while now, with their most recent argument spawning from a tweet made by Sami. He tweeted: “The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool. living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ. A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1,” and no one is my Don.”

His reference to Nam1 was a direct hit at Shatta Wale, who was signed by the Zylofan Media CEO in 2018. In response to his post, Shatta Wale Tweeted: “You do song about girls and i do song about money ,nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1 .. I start buying houses before I met NAM1 ,you start buying credit as mtn sign you ..That was your f@#ken property ma#f@ka.”

The living fool measures the success of a man by the size of a swimming pool ?.living proof of the fact that depths of minds differ.A beneficiary always feels wisest until the benefactor becomes woke. Remember I did it all by myself without a “Nam1” and no one is my Don ? — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) February 23, 2021

You do song about girls and i do song about money ,nooorr you bore deh dis somebodys fada NAM1 .. I start buying houses before I met NAM1 ,you start buying credit as mtn sign you ..That was your fucken property maaafaka ?? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 23, 2021

Both artists continued to hurl insults at each other until it caught the eyes of “Unruly Boss” Popcaan, who decided to weigh in on the situation. Making light of the banter between both artists, he tweeted, “My entertainment is from ghana this morning SM VS HIGHGRADE?? Chubble.”

Samini, who collaborated with Popcaan on the track “Violate” in 2014, stated he would be heading to the studio to craft a track surrounding the recent resurrection of the beef between himself and Wale. Shatta commented below Popcaan’s tweet to let it be known that he too will also be preparing a vicious lyrical attack.

Wale, who has professed his love and admiration for Vybz Kartel’s Gaza, also apologized for “disturbing” Popcaan’s morning.

“Jamaica is even awake with these disturbances, sorry Unruly Boss for disturbing you this morning.. We apologize for disturbing your sleep my king we are entering the studio now mi boss,” he wrote.

Both Samini and Shatta Wale have been doing well in their native Ghana, and we can’t wait to hear the tracks they will be releasing on Friday if both keep true to their promise.

My entertainment is from ghana this morning ????? SM VS HIGHGRADE?? Chubble ??? — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) February 23, 2021

???? jamaica is even awake with these disturbances ,sorry unruly boss for disturbing you this morning.. we apologize for disturbing your sleep my king ? ???? we are entering the studio now mi boss ????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 23, 2021