Dr. Dre Salutes Jay-Z’s Latest Business Deal With LVMH: “That’s Black Excellence”

Dr. Dre is congratulating Jay-Z for his LVMH partnership that has now increased the net worth of the rap mogul and pushes him further beyond billionaire status. The Brooklyn-born artist was named the first billionaire in Hip Hop by Forbes in 2019.

Dr. Dre, who also achieved billionaire status following his sale of the Beats by Dre brand to Apple, is the third richest rapper in the world as he too moves past music into the world of entrepreneurship. So it makes sense why he would be impressed by the recent announcement by Jay-Z that he sold 50% of his stake in Armand de Brignac to LVMH- the luxury company that holds investments in Rihanna’s Fenty House and other brands like Louis Vuitton, Kate Spade, and others.

The new deal will see a global distribution agreement through Moet Hennessy – raising the potential for Jay-Z’s company making significant ground on the wine and spirits industry globally.

Dr. Dre shared an image of himself with a bottle of Jay-Z’s Ace of Spade luxury champagne with the caption “Congratulations Jay Z. Dope AF That’s Black Excellence.” The friendship between the two has come a long way aside from their entrepreneurial ventures. Back in the day, the two came together for a few records such as “The Watcher 2,” “Lost Ones,” “Minority Report,” to name a few.

It also seems that Jay Z could be Dr. Dre’s upcoming album collaboration KXNG which has been more than a decade in the making.

The album, which started trending over the weekend for a verse that was leaked that referred to estranged wife Nicole Young as a “greedy bitch,” has renewed interest in the album but also sheds light on the bitter divorce proceedings underway.

Dr. Dre is expected to put up a fight with Young, who makes a claim on a significant portion of his money that might reduce his net worth by a good sum which stands to affect his billionaire status.