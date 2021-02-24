50 Cent Says “The 50th Law” Series Will Be Biggest Show On Netflix, DaBaby Wants Role

50 Cent is widely known for his gripping Television shows, and now he’s set to take over Netflix with his The 50th Law Series to be written and produced by acclaimed Kenya Barris.

The rapper who co-wrote the book as an autobiographical account inspired by another book by Robert Greene – The 48 Laws of Power. The 50th Law speaks to his humble beginnings and accounts of him hustling before making it big in the rap industry, and as we can imagine from the snippets of 50 Cent’s life, it will be action-packed and something to look forward to.

The Netflix series was announced by 50 Cent on his Instagram and says he’s teaming up with Barris and Hale Rothstein, who are both known for the hit series Black-ish, Grown-ish and #BlackAF. According to 50, Barris and Rothstein will write a pilot script and will also be executive producers with 50 via his G-Unit Films and Television. Production House Lionsgate TV is making the show through 50 Cent’s Starz Deal.

Fifty is optimistic that the show will be a hit on Netflix. “Netflix now you know this is a problem. Kenya Barris is no joke and me and you ain’t cool, you ain’t gonna make it. Let’s work! BOOM. This one is going to be #1 on Ntflix, BOOM. The 50th Law I GOT THE BEST WRITERS, @Kenyabarris know we are not playing no games.”

Meanwhile, it seems that DaBaby wants to be part of the series. On Fifty’s announcement post, he commented, “still studying,” which led to hundreds of fans calling for him to be part of the series.

The latest announcement by 50 comes amidst his ongoing busy schedule as the series Power Book II: Ghost was recently renewed for a second season and is presently filming while Power Book III: Raising Kanan is being filmed as well as Power Book IV: Force is also being filmed, all being pegged for release in 2021.

He also has two shows he’s working on, Starz that includes Black Mafia Family and A Moment In Time: Massacre, that centers around his legendary beef with The Game. And if that sounds like a lot, he’s also co-producing a comedy series on ABC family – Family Affairs which features Mary J Blige in the lead role. Over on CBS All Access he has Twenty-Four Seven starring rapper T.I while another series he co-produced For Life is being aired on ABC currently.