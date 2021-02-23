Tiger Woods Seriously Injured In Car Crash In Los Angeles

Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a single-vehicle car crash in Los Angeles.

The golf and sports world has been rocked with another devastating news involving one of the most recognized names. According to TMZ, golf legend Tiger Woods is currently in hospital with several broken bones and possibly other injuries after being involved in a car crash early Tuesday morning. His agent, Mark Steinberg, revealed that Woods is currently in surgery and multiple other sources confirmed that he is in serious condition.

Emergency officials revealed that Woods, 45, had to be extracted from his mangled SUV using the jaws of life. The LA County Sheriffs department said in a statement that at “approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Black-horse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.”

The sheriff department added that PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital via ambulance, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

A look at the car Tiger Woods was in. https://t.co/biSQfMW0sK pic.twitter.com/WubFojEGfi — Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) February 23, 2021