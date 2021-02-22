Tommy Lee Sparta Earns Fire Emojis For “Black Magic”

Tommy Lee Sparta earned himself some fire emojis for his new single “Black Magic” as the track dominates dancehall airwaves.

Tommy Lee Sparta’s management team has been ensuring that the deejay’s fans are kept up to date with new music despite his current legal predicament. Their latest offering is a Pixel Edge-directed music video titled “Black Magic.” This one is definitely a cut for the ladies whom Lee adores. The Boss Lady Muziq-produced beat feels and sounds fit and ready for an aggressive type of delivery which Lee provides. Naturally, Tommy doesn’t go the subtle route when describing his sexual exploitation, which could be the reason this one was released days after Valentine’s Day.

Ironically, the video feels a bit comical, as the handful of ladies dressed in ghoonghats and bikinis prance around a supposed ancient ruin. Tommy Lee also makes an appearance in the visuals. Viewers aren’t able to get a close-up of the now incarcerated deejay, but his dance moves were definitely on full display.

Noteworthy lyrics from the track include: “Me fulla girl and you know me nah lie / Look pon me neck a wa that a white ice.”

Sparta fans have been praising his level of artistry in the comment section below the YouTube upload. In light of this, we would recommend that you check out the video below to see what all the buzz is about.