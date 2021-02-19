Intence and Sean Paul Link Up On New Dancehall Banger “Rea Steel” – Listen It

Intence and Sean Paul got a new banger on dancehall airwaves.

Sean Paul has released yet another single from his upcoming album Live and Living. This time around, he teams up with “Yeng Badness” deejay Intence, as they discuss the intricacies of being a “gyalis” on their song “Real Steel.” “Bring more girls come through fi the king and the crew,” SP deejays.

Intence seemingly slows down is usually rapid flow to deliver two verses on the Dutty Rock produced track. “Pity him neven know a me have him gyal dawg/ Dutty Paul even wa laugh the gyal me see them wife a me car Mary,” Intence deejays. His delivery and lyrical choices get even more colorful as the song continues.

Live and Living is supposedly laced with features from others such as Buju Barton, Serani, Mavado, Squash, Masicka, Busy Signal, Bugle, and Sean Paul’s own signee, Chin Chin Ching. The Grammy holder previously explained that the album was crafted with the intention of shedding more light on dancehall, hence the numerous collaboration. Sean has not yet provided the exact date of the project’s release, but this most recent track is evidence that it could be anytime soon.

“Real Steel” has been uploaded to both Sean Paul and Intence’s YouTube channels, boasting a combined total of over 20,000 views.

You can check it out below.