Kodak Black Honors Parkland Shooting Victims With $100K Scholarship On Anniversary

Kodak Black is living up to his promise of giving back to the community in exchange for being pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

The “No Flockin’ rapper launched a scholarship in the name of one of his fans who was killed in the mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school three years ago. The deadly school shooting in 2018 rocked the nation as 17 victims that included students and staff, were gunned down, and 17 others injured in what was a re-enacting of the Columbine school massacre decades ago. The assailant, another student Nikolas Cruz

The rapper was among the more than 100 people in attendance in Parkland, FL, for the memorial to remember the victims. For Kodak Black, his attendance was especially for Meadow Pollack — one of the students killed who was a staunch fan of his music.

Bradford Cohen, Attorney-at-Law for Kodak Black, says the rapper found out that he was Pollack’s favorite recording artist, which led to him wanting to name a scholarship after her in remembrance. The scholarship is valued $100k and established at the Nova Southeastern University Law School for students wanting to study justice reform.

Pollack’s brother, Hunter Pollack, is presently at the same school pursuing studies. In a speech to the attendees, Kodak noted that the victims were young and did not deserve to die like thugs. “Pollack she is so beautiful…I’m gonna help and hope me setting up the scholarship will make a difference, you know, I just want to make a positive impact on this community.”

Kodak also shared a special moment with Hunter as they lit candles in memory of her and the other victims.

The school shooting has triggered increased calls for gun legislation to restrict easy access. Meanwhile, the victims of the Parkland shooting would have graduated this year. However, with covid-19, the students are likely to have digital graduation as they move on with their respective lives, hoping to close out the trauma they suffered three years ago.