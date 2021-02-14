Kodak Black Shoots Shot At Lil Uzi Vert’s GF JT On Valentine’s Day, JT Respond

Kodak Black sets his eyes firmly on JT.

Is Kodak Black trying to steal Lil Uzi Vert’s love interest JT of the City Girls? We will let you decide. Earlier today, a video emerged online of the recently freed rapper serenading JT. “Girl in these times they tend to run from you / But deep inside am who you want boo boo / And In my mind I know he want for you / Remember times we used to……./ Say in your spine you can feel the rush JT / You know I like to make you nut baby /I’m a need a blunt for this…..,” Kodak sang.

Was this just done for publicity, or is he really serious about his public declaration of love or whatever he is feeling for JT? What’s interesting is that he has in the past caused quite a controversy when he wrote on Instagram that he had a preference for light-skinned women. In an interview, he said, “I dont really like black girls like that.” In fact, Kodak even stated that light-skinned women were easier to break down, and he did not like his own complexion.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Kodak was singing a different tune when he went viral after posting a poem to Zendaya. Referring to the singer-actress as his “official Valentine,” he penned a poem that was later published to this Instagram page.

“Zoolin in an ice box, frozen in time. But mentally, you’re my Valentine. Hope I made you smile with this poem. I’m thinking ’bout you all the way home.” He wrote.

During that time, the rapper was behind bars serving a prison sentence for weapons possession. He was pardoned by outgoing President Trump prior to him leaving office. He officially returned to social media on February 6, 2021.

JT has since replied to the who controversy with a cryptic tweet, hinting that she is quite unbothered.

“I really don’t bother nobody,” she wrote.