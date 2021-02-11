Rapper Eazi Money Accuses Jah Cure Of Theft & Threats, Shares Voice Notes

Eazi Money wants his money back from Jah Cure.

Reggae singer Jah Cure is no stranger to controversy, and he has made the news yet again. This time around, The Cure has allegedly failed to complete his verse of a track he was paid for some four years ago. Urban Islandz caught up with Brooklyn-based artiste Eazi Money to get his side of the story. Eazi recently released a number of voice notes allegedly of Jah Cure on social media in an effort to bring attention to his dire dilemma. He further detailed the unpleasant encounter he has had so far in his attempts to collaborate with the reggae superstar or get a refund of his money.

In the lengthy Instagram post, he rehashed what has been transpiring behind the scenes between himself, his father and the singer. “[Jah Cure] Over 4 years now since I know Cure, my father put a down payment for me and him to do a song together he agreed to do it, we paid him in 2016 guys the first payment, years went by Jah cure didn’t even attempt to record one line for the song, this was before I was verified an was still coming up, just last year now he texts me to pay the full payment mind me he has never attempted to record the song after we paid him to start the song, so me and my father send him the last payment to record the song for the feature because he begged me I have the voice notes also between me and him lol this sh*t is crazy I’m telling you,” he wrote.

He continued, “The man hunt me down an said let’s get it done bro, we pay him and almost a year now still no song, now we confront him about it and this is the response we get, it’s sad because Cure is an artist I actually really looked up to, and his true colors showed especially in the 50 other voice notes I have in my phone with him cussing me out my father, and the DJs again lol I can’t make this sh*t up, but I will never work with him again, horrible business man and a scammer #jahcure #jamaica #scammingcure #curonavirus.”

Eazi Money also posted a few voice notes to the public, which were allegedly sent by Jah Cure as a response to Eazi’s queries about the incomplete track.

“P***y a me name Jah cure, nuh bother think you feel like mi a punk mi connected inna Jamiaca,” states the male voice.

“Yuh a tell mi bout dont worry. A thump mi would a thump yuh inna yuh face when mi see yuh a street and push the 3 gran down a yuh mouth. Bwoy mek mi tell yuh this don’t test mi yuh hear. Bro stop bloodc***t text mi and send the pay pal…. Yuh and yuh father a pu***hole. Yuh father a come text mi overnight inna mi sleep…. Eazi Money if yuh continue to call mi, mi a go just run back yuh money mi rich and mi can’t stop tell u this yuh nuh know nutten bout me an my life and my fren…,” he concluded.

Eazi Money also shared a few screenshots of his various attempts at resolving the matter with Jah Cure’s management team. The artiste has also dropped a diss track directed at the Cure in which he sings, “Man a real yute inna real life. You wan test me betta think twice / A pure voice note send yuh nah fight. Mon a problem yes in real life / P***y bwoy yuh nuh really wan try me. Try fi tek mi money and style me.”

The hashtag #curonavirus has also started to trend. Eazi Money has since taken to social media, thanking his numerous fans, well-wishers, and bloggers for spreading his post and making others aware of what Jah Cure has allegedly done. When we caught up with him, he was quite willing to go into further detail about the alleged incident.

With his name now popping up all over social media, we first wanted to get a feel of who Eazi Money was. The rapper, producer, and songwriter was born in Brooklyn, New York, but his parents are of Jamaican birth. His mother a Trelawny native, and his father, a true Kingstonian. Eazi last visited the island back in 2016 when he and his family had to, unfortunately, attend the funeral of a relative. The rapper divulged that he was hoping to have traveled to Jamaica this year, but due to the current pandemic, it seems unlikely. He mentioned that his mother actually contracted the virus, but she is now out of the woods and in better health.

In speaking about his parents, the artiste recalled that Jah Cure disrespecting him was one thing, but making reference to his father was another. The voice notes which were sent left his blood boiling, “it had my heart racing, I wanted to jump through the phone and yoke him up,” but as he is in the States, there was nothing further he could do. The unfortunate incident has certainly left a sour taste in his mouth as he has previously collaborated with Jah Cure before on a medley titled Reggae Vibes, which includes Charlie Clips and Sizzla, among others.

Eazi Money expressed that he “felt Jah Cure was a legend,” and aspired to make music with someone whose voice and tone he “loved.” The rapper first connected with Cure through a fan who connected him to Frass Twinz, who was Cure’s manager at the time. They currently manage dancehall artiste Jahvillani.

Going in-depth about their first meetup, Eazi explained that they met in the studio of Anju Blaxx and other prominent entertainers were in attendance, such as Tommy Lee. He divulged that he paid the “$1500 deposit that same night.” Plans were then set in place for the track, but nothing came to fruition. As the artiste is not very confrontational, he awaited the completion of the track patiently, and before long, four years had passed.

Then on February 15, 2020, he was contacted by Jah Cure, who asked him to once again send the clip of the track and to pay the remainder of the fee. Eazi Money complied and was hopeful that he would now be granted the collab, which he so greatly desired. Sadly, this was not the case as he has now been blocked by Cure’s PR team, but the artiste refuses to take legal action just yet.

For now, he remains hopeful as he continues to put his efforts into his musical passions. He has an EP on the way, “Reggae Vibes & Summer Nights,” slated for release on February 28th, and he also has something in store for Valentine’s Day, which he quotes as “something for the ladies.”

The rapper/deejay, who entered the music world at only 12 years old, infuses Reggae, Dancehall, and Hip Hop into all his self-written projects. He also has upcoming collaborations with Jahvillani, PG Valentina, Junior Reid, 2Reel, and Grafh, Jah Cure’s cousin. That project will be produced by Swooosh Boss and will be released this upcoming Summer. In closing, he mentioned that he is not attempting to gain popularity from the revelations, but he is simply doing what Cure told him to do, “take it to the media.”

Eazi expressed that as an independent artiste, every dollar comes from his pocket, so if he pays the fee for a feature, it is with the expectation that that deal will be fulfilled. He simply cannot be “giving away money.” The artiste stands firmly on the belief that his music “speaks for itself.”