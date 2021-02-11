50 Cent’s Superspreader Super Bowl Bash Cost Florida Venue Its Lease

A fabulous Super Bowl party with maskless celebrities and fans, what could go wrong?

Aside from the obvious risk of being a super spreader event, the party hosted by 50 Cent last weekend is turning out to be costly for the event venue as the owners have now lost their lease due to the hosting of the party. The venue of the party- Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg, Florida, is feeling the brunt of the decision for letting 50 Cent used the venue to host his Super Bowl bash even though the CDC has recommended that people avoid large crowds and stay at home during the Super Bowl weekend.

The lease, which is owned by Sky Addict Aviation, now has six months left for the company to use the 3,000 square foot hangar and office space before they were booted out. According to Tampa Bay Times, the company was given six months’ notice to quit. They had just recently (December 2020) renewed a five-year lease of the premises.

Florida is among the states that remain open in spite of the raging pandemic, but some counties in the mainly Republic voting state are trying their best to keep the numbers down. One such person who has taken a hard stance against events being held is St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who came down on patrons and hosts as Florida continues to see massive spikes.

Following the event, he tweeted, “this isn’t how we should be celebrating the Super Bowl. Its not safe or smart. It’s stupid We’re going to take a very close look at this, and it may end up costing someone a lot more than 50 cent @TMZ.”

While many joked that the tweet when he sent it in response to a TMZ article reporting on the massive event headlined – ’50 Cent Hosts Wild Super Bowl Party in St. Petersburg’, it seems that Mayor Kriseman not only had the words, but he backed it up with action.

According to Tampa Bay Times, the premises fall under the control of the City. In the termination letter by the City’s director of real estate and property management Alfred Wendler- a provision in the lease allowed for termination without cause, but that can only be done with 180 days’ notice, which is what the City did.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is among the celebrities that continue to host the party – he was the head behind another Super Bowl party on February 6, which was held to celebrate the 18th anniversary of his debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’. This was the album that caused the rap leader to rise to stardom.