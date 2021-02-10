Snoop Dogg Join Forces With TIDAL & Facebook’s Oculus For A Virtual DJ Event

Snoop Dogg and TIDAL are joining forces with Facebook’s Oculus for a virtual DJ event.

While we all hope that the effects and restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly coming to an end, there is no definite conclusion in sight. This means that artists are continuing to find new and innovative ways to connect with fans and provide some unconventional entertainment during these difficult times. In collaboration with TIDAL and Oculus, Snoop Dogg will be doing just that by performing a virtual DJ set under the name DJ Snoopadelic on Friday, February 19th. TIDAL announced the event on Twitter writing, “DJ SNOOPADELIC live set on TIDAL and @oculus. February 19th. Be there.”

The event can be accessed through the Venues app and promises to provide a “live, immersive, and intimate” VR performance, airing live from Los Angeles. Snoop has kept plenty busy throughout the last year despite the constraints of the pandemic, proving once again that he is one of the most relevant and versatile artists out there. The West Coast rap icon provided flawless commentary for the Jake Paul and Nate Robinson fight back in November, leading to job offers for him to commentate for nearly every sport. He also teamed up with long-time collaborator Martha Stewart on Super Bowl Sunday this month to co-host the 2021 Puppy Bowl prior to the game.

In addition to his many separate entertainment endeavors, Snoop continues to keep his hand in music, going head to head with DMX in a VERZUZ battle back in July and reminding the whole world how many classic hip hop hits he has contributed to the lexicon during his impressive career.

While new rappers seem to be popping up every day and the OGs seem to be fading rapidly, Snoop continues to stay as fresh and entertaining as ever, and there is no sign of him slowing down any time soon.