Pooh Shiesty Taunts Paralyzed Rival Rapper For Dissing Him & Lil Durk In A Song

Pooh Shiesty is trolling rapper EBG Ejizzle who is now paralyzed.

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is one of the fast-rising members of Gucci Mane’s 1017 imprint. The rapper who recently released his freshman mixtape Shiesty Season is laughing about the downfall of rapper EBG Ejizzle, who is reportedly paralyzed after getting shot. Ejizzle, a fellow Memphis rap artist, dropped a diss track earlier this year for Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk, and O-Block.

Pooh took to Instagram to react to the news that Ejizzle was paralyzed, taking to his story with a ton of laughing emojis. “Damn, that p**** dissed now he can’t even walk,” the rapper wrote. “F**k walk ion even think bro talking where he disappear to you ok? Check in give me some,” he wrote with a series of laughing emojis.

“Y’all ain’t gone put that in the next song is it, sh*t shot ain’t it” he mocked. Shiesty went on to show just how barefaced his ridicule was and clarified exactly who he was talking about in case there was any doubt. “The ugly main one rapping not the kid he nex,” he wrote, alluding to the rapper who dissed him and Lil Durk.

Pooh Shiesty has been in the spotlight lately for the work that he’s been putting out. In December, he teamed up with rapper SpotemGottem for “Beatbox 2,” the sequel to Gottem’s megahit from 2020. This month, Pooh finally released his debut project Shiesty Season. The 17-track mixtape features 1017 leader Gucci Mane, Lil Durk, with whom the rapper made his popular hit “Back In Blood,” Foogiano, 21 Savage, and more.

While he is steady on the rise and likely very busy these days promoting his new project, Pooh Shiesty is not too occupied to revel in the unfortunate news about his opps. Do you think the 1017-signee has every right to laugh at EBG Ejizzle now?