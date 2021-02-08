Kodak Black Pledge To Pay Tuition For Children Of Slain FBI Agents

Kodak Black is no novice when it comes to giving back to his state, and he continued his philanthropic efforts with a truly touching move to pay the tuition of the kids of slain FBI agents.

During Super Bowl weekend, a recently release Kodak Black was honored for his activism in the community at the annual Power of Influence Awards in Tampa, Florida. As part of his charitable efforts over the years, Kodak has provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, donated food for the hungry, and hosted fundraisers for underprivileged children during Christmas.

The “Roll In Peace” rapper has been laying low since his release from prison in January following a pardon from former President Donald Trump. According to the rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, the outgoing president, curtailed his 46-month prison sentence for federal weapons charges based on his humanitarian efforts.

Kodak Black, who changed his name to Bill Kapri a few years ago, is making his influence felt once more by pledging to pay the tuition for the children of the two FBI agents killed in Florida, TMZ reported. The agents, Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, were killed while serving search warrants in Sunrise, Florida. Daniel is survived by a 3-year-old, while Laura passed away, leaving a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old.

His offer to help the families of the FBI agents is no surprise based on his track record of kindness, and as his lawyer proceeded to let the patrons at the venue know that Kodak will always try to help out.